SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – With device rules more relaxed over the summer break, families are now trying to reign back in on the electronic devices and their usage by kids going back to school.

From deciding how much screen time is acceptable during the school year, to setting of parental controls and monitoring the type of content kids have access to on their technology at home – Sarah Kimmel with Family Tech offers great suggestions on how to help set boundaries and expectations for everyone in the family. Watch the video for some great ideas.

For more infomation, visit Family Tech online.