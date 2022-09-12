SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you frustrated with changes to your communities’ recycling rules. It seems there are so many restrictions on what can go into your city’s recycling bins and what can not. There’s a local business focused on taking your recycling efforts to the next level. It’s called Recyclops.

Recyclops’ mission is to provide sustainable solutions to all, regardless of where people live, by leveraging community and technology.

Recyclops was founded in 2014 by CEO Ryan Smith, who says he realized his off-campus apartment didn’t have any recycling options. Upon further investigation Smith found that most apartments in the U.S. didn’t have recycling options for their tenants. Recyclops started by providing recycling services for apartments in Provo, Utah before expanded to providing cardboard recycling for businesses. Recyclops eventually acquired a curbside recycling program in Mapleton, Utah which is how its current services started.

Smith says approximately 50 million homes in the U.S. do not have access to convenient recycling. Recyclops provides a variety of recycling services and programs that help you achieve your recycling goals.

To learn more, visit Recyclops.com.