SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – This December, as more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time for giving blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year. This is great news for the travel industry but could have a negative impact on the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate.

The Red Cross relies on blood donors to help patients in need and encourages those who are eligible to donate to make an appointment to do so. Blood drives are a vital part of ensuring that there is a continuous supply of blood for those who need it. Every day, patients in hospitals across the country need blood transfusions for a variety of reasons. In some cases, blood transfusions are a matter of life and death.

Please join us for the Battle of the Badges – with Davis County Law Enforcement vs Davis County Fire Department. Walk-in’s welcome on December 12th and 13th 11am – 5pm at Boondocks Main Conference Room (525 So Deseret Drive in Kaysville). Those who come to give through November 28 to December 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to Amazon.