Take a stroll along Park City’s Main Street and enjoy the artwork too

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Park’s City’s Main Street doubles as a giant art gallery this weekend as the Kimball Art Center hosts the Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival, August 6-8. The 52nd Annual Kimball Arts Festival welcomes juror-selected artists from around the world, with 13 different art mediums represented at the festival.

In addition to viewing and purchasing art, festival attendees are invited to explore the many art experiences taking place during the weekend, including live music, artist demonstrations led by Kimball Art Center education staff, art classes, and education programs. Artisanal cuisine, as well as craft beer and cocktails, will also be available. Indoor spaces to include the Artist Lounge, Volunteer Lounge, and on-site staff offices will require masks for all who enter.

Year-round the Kimball Art Center (KAC) provides international quality art exhibitions and dynamic educational opportunities to residents of Utah. KAC introduces visitors to the artistic process through its educational programs and gives insight into the many layers of creativity with its exhibition and event programs. The Park City Kimball Arts Festival is one of KAC’s most celebrated programs.

A complete list of Festival artists and activities is available at parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

Daily access tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 17 when purchased in advance. Ticket prices will increase at the festival entrance gate.

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival is supported by the Utah Office of Tourism, Park City Municipal, Park City Chamber of Commerce | Convention & Visitors Bureau as well as many supporting organizations.