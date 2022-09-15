PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Now is an excellent time of year to hit the beautiful mountain trails up in Park City. The Christian Center of Park City invites everyone to head up to Park City Mountain Saturday, September 17th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy hiking, live music, food and family-friendly entertainment to support the fight against hunger. It’s all part of the annual Hike For Hunger.

Hike For Hunger is taking place at Canyons Village, part of Park City Mountain. This is the 12th annual event encouraging people to get out and enjoy the beauty of Park City’s mountains and raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity in the Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County area. All proceeds from the event will directly support food panties in Summit and Wasatch Counties.

Organizers say in addition to a great day of hiking, there is also fun family-friendly activities and entertainment – live music, and food available for people to enjoy.

The event takes place at Park City Canyons Resort starting at 2 p.m. Vail Resorts Epic Promise supports many community organizations in areas where they operate resorts, including the CCPC and its efforts tyo alleviate hunger and food insecurity.

Register online at the Christian Center of Park City.