SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Make-A-Wish is teaming up with Sizzling Platter in November to help raise money to make some children’s dreams become a reality. You can help them out by dining out at some select restaurants across the Wasatch Front.

Make-A-Wish helps create wishes for children with critical illnesses and they say research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need

to fight a critical illness. An example of this is a wish granted for Savanna. She has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder, and wished to have a custom wheelchair bike when she was 5 years old. Savanna’s mom, Sharon says her daughter loves being outdoors and they are an active family, but as Savanna’s gotten older it’s been a little harder for her to keep up during certain activities. Make-A-Wish was able to help her get a new bike that allows her participate in vacations, hikes, and adventures with her family.

Sizzling Platter is a restaurant management company based in Utah, with 604 restaurants in 17 the United States and Mexico. There are 84 Utah locations:

62 Little Caesars

12 WingStop

5 Red Robin

5 Sizzler

Sizzling Platter’s Utah brands are raising funds to help grant wishes like Savannah’s. Last year this campaign raised over $46,000, and we want 2022 to be even bigger for our kids. During one week in November, Sizzling Platter brands each choose a date to donate 15 percent of their net sales to Make-A-Wish Utah. You can help support Make-A-Wish Utah by choosing to eat out at these brands across the Wasatch Front as follows:

11/15 — Little Caesars

11/16 — Red Robin

11/17 — WingStop

11/18 — Sizzler

For more information head to the Make-A-Wish website.