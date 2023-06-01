SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As summer vacation approaches, parents and caregivers are looking for ways to ensure their children’s mental well-being during the break. Rebecca Dutson, President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah, says it’s important to maintain routines even while school is out. Dutson says by providing children with a sense of structure, parents can help them feel secure and prepared for each day’s activities.

Clear communication and making plans are also essential. Dutson advises parents to include social and physical activities in their summer schedules and effectively communicate them to their children. By providing advance notice and involving children in the planning process, parents can reduce anxiety and allow their kids to mentally prepare for upcoming events.

Dutson encourages families to take advantage of the outdoors. She says being in nature can have a calming effect on children and help them release their energy. Additionally, parents should be flexible during the transition from school to summer vacation, allowing children time to adjust to the change in routine. By monitoring children’s behavior and maintaining open lines of communication, parents can ensure their children’s emotional well-being throughout the summer break.

To learn more, check out the The Children’s Center Utah’s website.