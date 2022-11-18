OREM, UT (Daily Dish) – If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate the holidays with your family this week you may want to head out to the 2nd annual Christmas on the Silver Screen event where you can enjoy a marathon of movies.

“We are excited for the second year of Christmas on the Silver Screen, last year it was fun to see families and individuals meet with the cast and filmmakers while enjoying a few holiday movies with connections to Utah,” said Michelle Moore, Co-Director of the Zions Indie Film Fest.

The festival’s schedule for Saturday, November 19th includes:

· 10:00 AM “The Christmas Dragon” $7.00/ticket

A group of orphans go on a journey to restore the lost magic and save Christmas

· 12:30 PM “The Santa Box” $7.00/ticket

Kallie thinks she is cursed for Christmas then one day she finds THE SANTA BOX on her doorstep and inside is a note that changes forever how she feels about Christmas.

· 3:00 PM “Miracle Maker” $7.00/ticket

A tiny town on the edge of the American frontier needs a Christmas miracle and it may have arrived in the form of a ragged traveler.

· 5:30 PM “The Last Straw” $7.00/ticket

Mom remembers an old tradition of building a soft bed for Baby Jesus one straw at a time when family members secretly do something nice. Each time a good deed is done he or she gets to add a single straw to the manger and soon the homemade crib is overflowing.

· 8:00 PM “Christmas Jars” $10/ticket

Based on the novel by Jason Wright it tells the story of reporter Hope Jensen who uncovers the secret behind “Christmas Jars” the phenomenon that has changed countless lives. Special appearance by Jason Wright



Watching these holiday movies will be extra special because some of the members of the casts and some of the filmmakers will answering your questions in a Q&A session following each film. You will have a chance to take a picture with the movies crews with red carpet photo opportunities in the lobby all day. “There are not many opportunities to watch five holiday themed movies on the big screen in one day, we are so excited to present this marathon of movies with our partner and host venue the Scera Center for the Arts,” said Marshall Moore, Co-Director of the Zions Indie Film Fest.