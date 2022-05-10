LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As we celebrate fathers coming up in June, imagine spending the day with good old dad on a golf course focusing on family and protecting our greatest natural resource – children. Adam Welch, founder of the Annual Father’s Day Classic: Stand Up To Child Abuse invites you to join this year’s golf tournament on Friday, June 17th at Thanksgiving Point. Proceeds from the golf tournament go to Prevent Child Abuse Utah, a nonprofit organization that works statewide to prevent child abuse through education efforts.

Welch says the purpose for the golf event is to simply celebrate dads and to raise money and awareness about child abuse prevention.

The tournament includes a 4-man scramble that begins at 7:30 a.m. and a Father/Junior 2-man scramble at 2:30 p.m.

Register and learn more about The Father’s Day Classic by clicking here.

And click here, to learn more about Prevent Child Abuse Utah.