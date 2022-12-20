SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – Spread some holiday cheer this time of year by helping the American Red Cross in their mission to serve. It is easy to help, you can donate financially, volunteer your time, or even give blood to help those who made need it in the future.



The American Red Cross says their mission to help save lives would not be possible without the help of generous donors and volunteers. In 2022, they helped provide emergency shelter, hot meals, blankets and more for families in need. The Red Cross is asking for donations and say if you donate it can help them provide disaster relief, aid in humanitarian crises around the world, and serve military families and veterans.

“If you have someone on your list that says don’t get me anything… Just make a donation in the name of a loved one this holiday season. That would be great if they are not asking for anything, give back to the community,” said Sarah Huizingh, Vice Chair of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter of the American Red Cross.



The American Red Cross is there when disaster strikes and is asking for your help with their goal to prevent and alleviate suffering by donating on their website:

A donation of any size provides hope in times of crisis — whether someone needs a safe place to stay after a home fire, to learn CPR, to receive a lifesaving blood transfusion or help to contact a loved one deployed with the military during an emergency.

Your gift supports the many urgent needs of the American Red Cross mission