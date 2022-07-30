ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Make-A-Wish Utah provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses throughout the state. Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Make-A-Wish Utah has placed a greater emphasis on reaching all children across the state, including kids in Southern Utah. Several companies in St. George united recently to ensure every Washington County child receives a wish. The community raised more than $115,000 to grant 20 wishes for Southern Utah kids. More than $50,000 of that amount was raised by Tech Companies through a campaign called Tech 4 Wishes.

This was the second annual Tech 4 Wishes campaign. Busybusy, Intergalactic, Zonos, Vasion, Dixie Tech and their generous employees united to raise enough funds to grant more than 10 wishes. Not only did the companies give monetarily, they hosted wish kid Collin and presented him with his wish for a puppy.

The hope is for Tech 4 Wishes to be even bigger next year. Contact Make-A-Wish to learn how your company can participate in employee engagement campaigns throughout the year.