SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – South Valley Services, a local nonprofit that serves domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, has announced its merger with the Pathways shelter in Tooele County. This new partnership will allow South Valley Services to serve hundreds more survivors in Utah.

The announcement of the merger was made at the South Valley Services’ annual breakfast fundraiser. Josie White, South Valley Services Development Director, said that the money raised at this mornings event will go towards the acquisition.

The Pathways Shelter runs a hotline, provides shelter, and helps with case management. Wendy Stilson, the Pathways Shelter Director, emphasized that the shelter is run by Tooele locals, which gives them a good understanding of what their community needs.

The cost of the merger is $230,000, but White emphasized that in an ideal world, they would have $10 million to significantly expand their shelters and build a transitional housing complex.

For more information or or to contribute a donation to South Valley Services, visit their website.