WEST JORDAN, Utah (The Daily Dish) — South Valley Services (SVS), a domestic violence shelter and service provider, is celebrating 25 years of operations and raising funds to increase services and visibility. Between their emergency shelter and community-based locations that provide case management and therapy, SVS serves over 2,500 domestic violence survivors annually. Last year, their prevention and education team’s events and classes reached over 7,500 people.

To celebrate their anniversary, SVS has launched a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to increase visibility and funding. The campaign allows anyone with internet access to create a fundraising campaign and solicit donations from their peers, including coworkers, friends, and family. In addition to individual fundraising pages, participants can also encourage people they know to sign up and create their own fundraising pages. To incentivize friendly competition, weekend getaway packages are being offered to the top three fundraisers, as well as a prize for the top fundraising team.

For those who don’t want to fundraise but still want to help, SVS is still accepting regular donations on their website. Sharing their message on social media is also a huge help.

To reach out for services, call the SVS hotline at 801-255-1095 to connect with a victim advocate. The victim advocate can help place someone into their emergency shelter or refer them to resources. SVS hopes to increase their visibility and funding through the peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, enabling them to continue providing essential services to domestic violence survivors.