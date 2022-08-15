SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Snowbird is celebrating a significant milestone anniversary for one of it’s most beloved annual events – Oktoberfest. Snowbird’s 2022 Oktoberfest marks 50 years of the fall harvest celebration with German-themed entertainment now thru October 16th. Oktoberfest runs on weekends and holidays during that time.

“We’re excited to carry on the Oktoberfest tradition and commemorate its 50th anniversary,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Since 1972, Snowbird has welcomed families to the mountains for traditional Oktoberfest fare and fun and were thrilled to do it again with more activities to enjoy.”

At Oktoberfest, each weekend and holiday will feature free special family-friendly options like face painting, street performers, Bavarian fare, and 50th-anniversary merchandise that includes a limited edition imported German liter stein with a 50th logo design.

This year, the festival will feature new activities and new operational guidelines to make for an easier and more relaxing experience.

New features include:

• The Blue Tram cabin will ferry guests to 11,000 ft with one-of-a-kind in-ground viewing panels and floor-to-ceiling windows offering a completely new experience.

• The ZipWhipper combines the fun of a rock-climbing wall with the thrill of a free-fall experience.

• Snowbird is moving to a cashless payment system. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and reverse ATMs will be available throughout the resort to exchange cash for a debit card.

• Oktoberfest lodging packages run Saturdays and Sundays plus Labor Day, noon to 6 p.m.

For more information about Snowbird and Oktoberfest 2022, click here.