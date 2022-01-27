SALT LAKE CITY, UT (ABC4 Utah) – In honor of January being National Slow Cooker month, we’ve been dishing up some of our favorite recipes which are also pretty healthy – low in sugar and sodium for the most part. This delicious slow cooker lemon garlic chicken recipe was posted by Annacia on JustAPinch.com. We made a few ingredient tweaks, but essentially it’s still a very simple, delicious recipe you can enjoy in a matter of hours – just dump it and leave it.

Lemon Garlic Chicken

Cook time: 4 Hours 15 Min. Prep time: 10 Mins. Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp seasoned salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp garlic salt

1 lbs skinless and boneless chicken breast halves

1 Tbsp canola oil (for frying pan)

2 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice or to taste

1 clove garlic (peeled and minced)

1 Tbsp defatted and reduced salt chicken stock

2 tsp minced fresh parsley

PREPARATION:

• In a small bowl – combine dried oregano, seasoned salt, black pepper and garlic salt. Mix well, then rub chicken breasts with seasoning mixture.

• Add canola oil to a large, nonstick skillet and start heating over medium heat. When hot, add chicken pieces and brown on both sides (about 3-4 minutes per side).

• Place chicken pieces in slow cooker. Add water, lemon juice, minced garlic and chicken stock to the skillet. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Pour the lemon juice mixture over the chicken in the slow cooker and cover with lid.

• Cook on low-heat setting for 4-5 hours. Add parsley and baste chicken.

• Cover slow cooker and cook on high-heat setting for an additional 15-20 minutes if needed. Chicken should be moist and tender.

• Serve over rice, vegetable medley or pasta. Enjoy!