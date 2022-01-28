HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s another delicious dish in honor of January being National Slow Cooker Month and National Soup Month. Our friend, Jill Nystul from One Good Thing By Jillee, shared this Slow Cooker Lasagna Soup recipe and we knew it was perfect for The Daily Dish. Jill says this is one of her “all time favorites” because it combines two of her favorite things – Lasagna and Soup!

You get all the flavors of a delicious hearty lasagna in a cozy soup! It’s loaded with beef, tomatoes and herbs and the melty cheese just takes it over the top.

While the recipe may look a little daunting due to the long list of ingredients, don’t worry! Most of it is pantry staples you likely already have on hand. It’s actually super easy to make. Just throw everything in your slow cooker! Perfect for chilly nights!

Slow Cooker Lasagna Soup from Baked by Rachel

Reshared by OneGoodThingbyJillee.com

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. ground beef, cooked and drained

• 1 cup onion, diced

• 1 cup green bell pepper, diced

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 15oz can of diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1 tsp dried basil

• 1 1/2 tsp salt

• 1 tsp ground black pepper

• 6 cups chicken broth

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 3/4 cup parmesan cheese

• 4-5oz dry pasta noodles,

• shredded mozzarella for topping

Preparation:

To the bowl of your slow cooker, add the ground beef, onion, pepper, garlic, can of tomatoes, tomato paste, seasonings, and chicken broth. Stir the mixture to combine, and cook on High for 4 hours. After 4 hours, stir in the heavy cream and parmesan cheese, and add the dry pasta noodles. If you’re using large or long noodles, break them into smaller pieces before adding them to the crockpot. Replace the cover and cook for 30 more minutes, or until the pasta is tender. Serve warm, topped with shredded mozzarella. And Enjoy!