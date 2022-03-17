SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or just any day of the year, this super simple slow cooker Irish Stew recipe is a crowd pleaser. You can make it with beef, lamb or go vegetarian and use Impossible Beef. You dump it. Set it. And let it cook. Then Enjoy.

Slow Cooker Irish Stew

Ingredients:

2TBS Olive Oil

2lbs of cubed, stew meat (lean beef or lamb) *Use Impossible Beef to go vegan

2-4 Onions (Yellow or White suggested)

4-6 large potatoes, peeled, sliced or cubed

1 ½ – 2 cups of Beef Stock (low sodium recommended) * Use Vegetable Stock to go vegan

2 beef bouillon cubes *Use Vegetable Bouillon to go vegan

1 tsp of fresh thyme (about 4 sprigs)

Salt and Pepper, Season to taste

Parsley for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil in deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the stew meat for about 5-10 mins.

Add browned meat to slow cooker

Add vegetables to slow cooker

Add beef stock and bouillon cubes to slow cooker

Top with fresh thyme sprigs

Add salt and pepper while cooking or hold off for seasoning

Cook on high for 3-4 hours or low setting for 6-8 hours

Garnish with Parsley

Serve with fresh potato rolls and enjoy!