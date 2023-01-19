SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Slamdance Film Festival will return for its 29th year in 2023. The festival will take place in-person in Park City and Salt Lake City, from January 20th to 26th, and will also be available online on the Slamdance Channel from January 23rd to 29th.

Opening the festival this year will be the film “PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE,” directed by Moby. In addition to the festival’s usual programming, this year will also see the debut of the “Unstoppable Program” in-person, through a new partnership with the University of Utah. These screenings will be fully accessible and free to the public.

Slamdance is dedicated to fostering a community for independent emerging artists. Its mission is to help emerging artists who in turn will shape our cultural future. The festival has a long history of discovering and supporting independent artists, and is known as a “by filmmakers, for filmmakers” event.

Slamdance has several programs in place to support diverse and international creators, such as the Slamdance Unstoppable program for creators with visible and nonvisible disabilities, the Slamdance Screenplay Competition, DIG (digital, interactive and gaming), grants and mentorships, and of course, its namesake film festival.