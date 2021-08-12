SLACabaret pokes fun at navigating the new Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Live theater is back in Utah and one of our favorite places to see a show is at the Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC) in Salt Lake City. The local theater company is well known for producing cutting-edge productions that showcase and often poke fun at iconic Utah institutions (including the media), politicians and famous people living in Utah. SLAC’s new summer musical comedy, #SLACabaret, doesn’t disappoint.

Cynthia Fleming, Executive Artistic Director at SLAC, says the show’s plot follows four Utahns on a musical journey through the new Salt Lake International Airport: Nia, a Utah newbie; Parker-Avery, a non-conforming individual desperately trying to leave; Hudson, the airport manager who moved to Utah by accident; and Kavin, a young man returning to Utah after several years abroad. Together, they navigate unfamiliar territory, both literally and figuratively, and are joined on their journey by a cast of eclectic characters including “a Karen” named Caren, some 2002 Olympians who can’t quite let go of the past; and of course, America’s favorite new Real Housewives.

Fleming says #SLACabaret is the theater company’s first live performances in nearly a year and a half. The show is written by Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Aaron Swenson, and Amy Wolk. Cynthia Fleming directed it.

Fleming says #SLACabaret is a joyous celebration of Utah, explores what it means to be a Utahn–to be born here, to be a transplant, to want to leave and to never want to leave. #SLACabaret also features seven SLAC stage debuts, a lot of new faces and a lot of new local acting talent.

The show runs from August 11th through September 12. It will also stream on SLAC Digital from August 28 through September 12th. All audience members are required to show proof of full vaccination to attend.



For more information, visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org.