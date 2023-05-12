SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — As more and more young athletes are encouraged to specialize in a single sport at a young age, concerns about overuse injuries and burnout have risen. Nick Scholz, with Skyhawks Sports Academy, emphasizes the importance of encouraging children to try different sports in order to avoid injury and promote overall physical and mental development.

“[Kids] are being treated like professional athletes these days,” says Scholz. “They’re given the same training schedules and obligations… but they don’t have the same resources as them.”

Skyhawks Sports Academy offers camps and classes for beginner to intermediate level athletes ages 6 to 14. The focus is on teaching life skills through sports and promoting fun, inclusivity, and well-roundedness. According to Scholz, “No kid gets picked last” at Skyhawks Sports Academy, and the programs include activities that engage all children and teach important life skills.

“We teach 12 different sports in our curriculum, and we teach them all from the ground up in the right way,” says Scholz.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Skyhawks Sports Academy offers a variety of sports, including basketball, baseball, football, flag football, track and field, cheerleading, and multi-sport programs. Scholz encourages children to try a lot of different sports and play them until they get older and understand what they want to do and what they enjoy.

For more information on Skyhawk Sports Academy, website.