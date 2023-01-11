SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Valentine’s Day is coming up soon and if you are looking for a unique and heartfelt gift, consider something homemade with a cute pattern. Eilene Johnson, the owner of Simply Eilene, owns a Craft & Pattern business and her motto is all about “creating happiness one stitch at a time.”

Johnson learned to sew and crochet from her grandmother at a young age, and it has been a passion of hers ever since. She turned her love for sewing into a business and shared that a lot of her products became instant hits during the pandemic when people were looking for something fun to do. Her most popular items include pillows, coasters, and other home décor items, but she also offers patterns for clothing and accessories.

She offers both finished products and patterns for customers to make their own creations. Johnson says her patterns are easy to follow for people or all skill levels, even beginners. If you know basic embroidery stitches, you’ll be just fine because a lot of her products can be hand-stitched, so you don’t even need a sewing machine.

When asked about her design process, Eilene explains that inspiration often comes from unexpected places, like a bathroom tile design. She is drawn to the colors pink and red, which are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

To learn more about her business, Simply Eilene you can follow her on Instagram visit her website.