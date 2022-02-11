Show your Valentine some love with an adorable heart shaped box

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Looking for cute, personalized way to show your Valentine some love? Make them an adorable homemade heart-shaped box. Tracy Rushton with Paper Closet Designs shows us how to design and build the box. You get to fill it with your Valentine’s favorite treats!

Related Content Five facts about relationships everyone should know this Valentine’s Day

Some Additional Suggestions from Tracy…

Digital cutters used to be used for Scrapbooks, or vinyl for shirts and walls. Give them new life by creating 3D projects using paper. Other uses for the boxes (I have created Tiered Tray decor using the conversion hearts)

Visit PaperClosetDesigns.com for more great crafting ideas from Tracy.