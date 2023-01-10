LINDON, Utah (Daily Dish) – Shirley J is celebrating 45 years in business. Founded in 1976, the company has become a staple in the food industry, providing professional chefs and other food service customers with a range of recipes including soup and sauce bases, seasonings, bouillons, and baking mixes.

Scott Florence is the co-owner of Shirley J along with his wife, Susan. He says if you live in the area, you have probably tasted some of their recipes because a lot of diners and restaurants use their products.

But Shirley J isn’t just for professional chefs – the company’s products are also available to consumers, making it easy for home cooks to create delicious meals in their own kitchens. The Shirley J brand is all about “cooking made easy” and having fun in the kitchen for the whole family. Their universal cooking base can help you make a wide variety of meals from tomato soup to sausage gravy. Florence showed viewers on Monday just how easy some of their dishes are to make by cooking a broccoli cheddar soup in a matter of minutes.

In celebration of the company’s 45-year milestone, the team at Shirley J is excited to share some of their most popular products, including cookies, brownies, and sauces, all created with their signature blends.

Those interested in learning more about Shirley J and its products can visit the company’s website, where you can find a wide range of recipes and an extensive product line, including a directory of local retailers where the products are available for purchase.