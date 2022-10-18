SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Survivors of abuse and domestic violence face many challenges on the road to recovery. Being deaf, hard of hearing and/or blind should not hinder a person’s ability to receive support and access to recovery services. That’s where Sego Lily Center comes in.

Sego Lily Center for the Abused Deaf was founded in 2000 with the purpose of filling the gaps in

community services for Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind (D/HH/DB) victims of abuse. Sego Lily’s mission is to promote a safe and empowered community for D/HH/DB people by providing culturally accessible services, advocacy, and education.

Sego Lily addresses the many needs of Deaf/HH victims of abuse and works to reduce the barriers to accessing services and seeking help.

Sego Lily is the only Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault agency that specifically serves D/HH/DB victims of abuse in Utah. In the past 22 years, Sego Lily’s staff has grown from five volunteer advocates who operated with only a pager system, to a paid staff of seven working out of two offices located in Salt Lake City and St. George. The need for Sego Lily’s services continues to increase.

For more information, visit Sego Lily Center online, at SLCAD.org.

If you need quick assistance, please email at help@slcad.org

If this is a crisis, please contact our hotline at (855) 812-1001 or email at nationaldeafhotline@adwas.org