SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It’s a spooky weekend for new releases but will Barbie continue to dominate, or does something wicked this way come? Patrick Beatty is here to tell you which you should see, or what to skip.

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Haunted Mansion

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Justin Simien Written By: Katie Dippold Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Jamie-Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery Rated R All media courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

See It or Skip It? See It

Talk To Me

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou Written By: Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman, Daley Pearson Starring: Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, Kit Erhart-Bruce Genre: Horror, Thriller Rated R All media courtesy of A24

See It or Skip It? See It

The Beanie Bubble

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ Directed By: Kristin Gore, Damian Kulash Written By: Kristin Gore, Zac Bissonnette Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Zach Galifianakis Genre: Comedy, Drama Rated R All media courtesy of Apple TV

See It or Skip It? Wait For It