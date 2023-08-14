SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Should you climb about the Demeter and face off against Dracula? Or would you prefer to join Gal Gadot in a spy thriller? We’ve got reviews for both of those new releases and more on a recent episode of See It or Skip It!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: André Øvredal Written By: Bragi F. Schut, Zak Olkewicz, Bram Stoker Starring: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham Genre: Horror Rated R All media courtesy of Universal Pictures

See It or Skip It? Skip It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Marc Turtletaub Written By: Gavin Steckler Starring: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters Genre: Drama Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Bleeker Street Media

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Tom Harper Written By: Greg Rucka, Allison Schroeder Starring: Gal Gadot, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jamie Dornan Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Netflix

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Sophie Barthes Written By: Sophie Barthes Starring: Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vinette Robinson Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Roadside Attractions

See It or Skip It? See It