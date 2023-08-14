SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Should you climb about the Demeter and face off against Dracula? Or would you prefer to join Gal Gadot in a spy thriller? We’ve got reviews for both of those new releases and more on a recent episode of See It or Skip It!
NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
André Øvredal
Written By:
Bragi F. Schut, Zak Olkewicz, Bram Stoker
Starring:
Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham
Genre:
Horror
Rated R
See It or Skip It? Skip It
Jules
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Marc Turtletaub
Written By:
Gavin Steckler
Starring:
Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters
Genre:
Drama
Rated PG-13
See It or Skip It? See It
Heart of Stone
Where to Watch: Netflix
Directed By:
Tom Harper
Written By:
Greg Rucka, Allison Schroeder
Starring:
Gal Gadot, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jamie Dornan
Genre:
Action, Crime, Thriller
Rated PG-13
See It or Skip It? See It
The Pod Generation
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Sophie Barthes
Written By:
Sophie Barthes
Starring:
Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vinette Robinson
Genre:
Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi