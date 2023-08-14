SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Should you climb about the Demeter and face off against Dracula? Or would you prefer to join Gal Gadot in a spy thriller? We’ve got reviews for both of those new releases and more on a recent episode of See It or Skip It!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

André Øvredal

Written By: 

Bragi F. Schut, Zak Olkewicz, Bram Stoker

Starring:

Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham

Genre:

Horror

Rated R
All media courtesy of Universal Pictures

See It or Skip It? Skip It

Jules

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Marc Turtletaub

Written By: 

Gavin Steckler

Starring:

Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters

Genre:

Drama

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Bleeker Street Media

See It or Skip It? See It

Heart of Stone

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed By: 

Tom Harper

Written By: 

Greg Rucka, Allison Schroeder

Starring:

Gal Gadot, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jamie Dornan

Genre:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Netflix

See It or Skip It? See It

The Pod Generation

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Sophie Barthes

Written By: 

Sophie Barthes

Starring:

Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vinette Robinson

Genre:

Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Roadside Attractions

See It or Skip It? See It