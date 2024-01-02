SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Society of the Snow is based on the remarkable and harrowing true story of the Andes Flight disaster on October 13, 1972. A pilot misreading his flight path crashes into the Andes mountains, leaving the remaining passengers, including 19 Old Christians Club Rugby team members, to survive incredible odds.

From the bone-chilling nights and diminishing resources to a called-off search and rescue leaving the team completely alone, director J. A. Bayona immerses you in the horror of survival in this standout film.

I needed to get out of my seat and pace back and forth during the insanely well-written, acted and directed film — the suspense was non-stop. Society of the Snow will grip you from start to finish, but it will also inspire and amaze you. Often during the movie, you see what the survivors do while keeping even a sliver of hope and dealing with unimaginable choices to stay alive.

The performances from all of the actors feel so real, especially in moments that could easily come across as silly with the wrong tone — but it is effective here. The music by the great Michael Giacchino is brilliantly paired with how the film is paced and the overall tone. It’s one of those survival stories that I’m glad I watched, but the intensity of Society of Snow also makes a rewatch more unlikely. If you’re more squeamish about pain, injuries, etc, go in prepared for some of that.

Overall, Society of the Snow might be the most suspenseful film you’ll see at the beginning of 2024 and is certainly one I’d recommend checking out.

As always, let us know what you think of the film, and follow ABC4’s Patrick Beatty for more movie reviews, news, and interviews!