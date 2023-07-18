SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Tom Cruise is back to save the box office and theaters from an abysmal summer performance, but will audiences choose to accept the 7th installment, or is this Mission Impossible? Here to talk about it as well as an EXCLUSIVE interview with Chris Miller and Phil Lord is film critic Patrick Beatty.

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie Written By: Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise and Company are back for the 7th Installment of Mission Impossible and may be the 30th time Tome Cruise has shown the world he isn’t human and might genuinely be insane… But that insanity is all for us. Rather than the typical nuclear threat, AI is the main villain fighting against Ethan Hunt and his team. Will they be able to anticipate when and how to strike, or has AI already one?

For a seventh film in a franchise to continue raising the bar, in regards to story and in stuntwork, and action, is quite an achievement. Director Christopher McQuarrie masterfully crafts a story that keeps you engaged and on the edge of your seat throughout the lengthy 3-hr runtime. Maybe the twists and turns start to give you some whiplash, but narratively there are still the convenient tropes a Mission Impossible film is obligated to do. Either way, it’s still a great time in the theaters and one you should definitely check out on the big screen as it was meant to be seen.

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ Created By: Christopher Miller Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, John Cho, Paul Walter Houser, Ken Jeong, Zach Woods Genre: Comedy, Crime. Mystery Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Apple See it or Skip It: See it

In its second season on Apple TV+, The Afterparty continues in the same genre-bending crime mystery with fantastic craft and writing, as well as lynchpin performances from Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao. The first two episodes are available now, and they will be episodic from there which I think is definitely the right way to keep the secrets in the season for those who don’t want to binge the whole thing.

See It or Skip It? See it

Interview with Christopher Miller, Phil Lord

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Daina Reid Written By: Hannah Kent Starring: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Neil Melville Genre: Horror Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Netflix

See It or Skip It? See It