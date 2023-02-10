Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish)– It’s a big weekend gearing up for Valentine’s Day, and Film Critic Patrick Beatty has three new films for the weekend to help you decide which ones to see and which to skip.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Where to Watch: Only In Theaters Directed By: Steven Soderbergh Written By: Reid Carolin Starring: Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum, Caitlin Gerard Genre: Comedy, Drama Rated R for sexual material and language.

Channing Tatum returns for one last dance. After the pandemic destroyed Mike’s business, he finds himself as a barkeeper doing odd-end jobs for wealthy people in Florida. When one of his clients played by Salma Hayek sees his true potential being wasted, she enlists him to come with her to England to put on a one-time show that could change both of their lives forever.

Having not seen the first two Magic Mikes until this week, I have to say this is a Trilogy of films I never thought I wanted but am so glad exists! The dancing is one thing- extremely impressive and very entertaining, but the performances really do shine in this franchise. The downside for the third installment is that we’re really only having Channing Tatum return from the original fellas, and maybe that makes it feel incomplete. The team assembled in England are all great dancers, but no character to be found aside from Tatum. That being said, this will be sure to satisfy fans and if you’re just joining in on the fun, you may end up enjoying it more than you thought! This is a SEE IT!

Somebody I Used To Know

Where to Watch: Prime Video Directed By: Dave Franco Written By: Dave Franco, Alison Brie Starring: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons Genre: Comedy, Romance Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout and brief drug use.

Alison Brie stars as Ally, who is returning to her hometown after potentially losing her career-defining show due to poor ratings. As she starts to reconnect with old friends, she runs into her ex-boyfriend Sean, and the sparks are still there. What she doesn’t know is Sean is engaged, but will that stop her from trying to reignite a lost connection?

This is my recommendation for the week. I love the performances and comedy, but the story is very well crafted and directed by Dave Franco. Both Franco and Alison Brie seem to be in a dynamic partnership in filmmaking, which may come from their being spouses and being able to craft something that feels honest. If you’ve seen films like ‘Dan In Real Life’ or ‘Young Adult’ and loved those then this is right up your alley and I’d say See it!

Your Place Or Mine

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Aline Brosh McKenna Written By: Aline Brosh McKenna Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Wesley Kimmel Genre: Comedy, Romance Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and brief strong language.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star as two best friends Debbie and Peter who live far apart. When the opportunity of a lifetime comes to Debbie, Peter decides to fly to her home and take care of her child while she follows her dream. As the two become more entrenched in the other’s life, they realize that maybe their friendship has been a cover for something deeper and romantic, but are they too late to try?

The premise is interesting, these are two characters that for almost the entire duration of the movie never are in the same room together. It’s almost an experiment by the director to see if connections can be made virtually and still feel authentic as if they are together, but you need the right chemistry to be able to pull that off. For me, I think this was a miscast film with an interesting premise that is an easy but forgettable watch, so I would Skip it.