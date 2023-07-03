SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — From a new Marvel show to the best romance film of 2023, film critic Patrick Beatty is in the studio to tell us what to see and what to skip.

Where to Watch: Disney + Created By: Kyle Bradstreet Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Rated TV-14 All media courtesy of Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury in a new spy-thriller from Marvel Studios and Disney+. Earth is under a secret attack by the shape-shifting aliens from Captain Marvel, Skrulls. They can take the form of anyone, imitate anyone, and now we’re learning the MCU may have had Skrulls impersonating our heroes from the very beginning!

Secret Invasion does a good job of bringing in the tone set back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, even going a bit darker in some moments but the overall season’s tone remains to be seen. Of the first two episodes, I think Marvel fans will be excited about the story’s premise, and the heavy-hitting cast on display such as Olivia Coleman, Don Cheadle, and Emilia Clarke. How the show concludes remains to be seen, but this is a see-it for now!

See It or Skip It? See it.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Celine Song Written By: Celine Song Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro Genre: Drama, Romance Rated PG All media courtesy of A24

Two childhood friends reconnect in a decades-long search for each other, but has time and other circumstances made kindling a relationship impossible? I had heard many good things about Past Lives when it debuted this year at Sundance and had been on my most anticipated list since. I am a sucker for good romance stories, and Past Lives is the best one I’ve seen in the past 5 years.

From writer/director Celine Song in her directorial debut, I am floored with the technical master class we are given in terms of story and in pacing. The cinematography is genuinely gob-stopping, and the performances by both leads are pure, honest, and vulnerable. This is a story about what could be, to what could have been, to accepting what is in love. If there is any film to take your significant other to, this is the one and you will be so glad you did.

There are many other perfect moments in Past Lives, I’ve been listening to the beautiful soundtrack ever since it came out. Please check this one out in theaters and let me know what you think!

See It or Skip It? See It!

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Wes Anderson Written By: Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Focus Features

See It or Skip It? See it!

Where to Watch: Hulu Created By: Christopher Storer Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri Genre: Comedy, Drama Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of FX

‘The Bear’ arrived on Hulu last year with enormous buzz about its break-neck pacing, and suspenseful, anxiety-driven story that makes you want to tear your hair out while feeling inspired and overwhelmed with emotion. Themes of mental health, finding your passion, and balancing the two have made this show one of the best to come out. and now Season 2 is here to delight us once again.

I loved where we went in Season 2. It’s all available now and binge-watching has never felt more effortless than with this. Episodes 4, 6, and 8 are knockouts with breakout performances that will be up for nominations come awards season. There are some special surprise cameos that command the screen, and deepen the story to places I did not think possible.

If you love cooking, if you are looking for a comedic drama that pulls on your tastebuds and heartstrings at the same time, then The Bear is the show for you.

See It or Skip It? Binge It!