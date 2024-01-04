SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The 2024 season has begun with Universal Studios and Blumhouse Pictures putting both feet in the water in Night Swim. James Wan, known for his Aquaman films, as well as a large number of horror classics, is producing this adaptation of the same-titled short film.

Meet the Walton family — they’ve just moved into a home while their father Ray (Wyatt Russell), an MLB player, struggles with his health. The mother, Eve Walter (Kerry Condon), and their two children Izzy and Elliot (Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren) are trying to plant roots in the community during Ray’s recovery process. They find fun in their new pool. However, strange and unexplainable things start to change the family for the better, and worse.

From the dark deep end of the pool (where I am sure sharks are), to the eerie gutters that I could never be too sure weren’t trying to suck me into them, I’ve had an unrealistic fear of pools for a while. Night Swim should have been a slam dunk for me, but instead, it treads water with a flimsy plot and weak writing that sinks any chance of me taking the horror seriously becoming unintentionally funny rather than intentionally scary.

I liked the idea of an object being the center of horror, The Pool in Night Swim is treated as a character which works great for setting up the atmosphere. There are some interesting camera movements and the entire cast does their best with the material given. Wyatt Russell gets the most out of his character possible, but even his acting chops could not save the clunky dialogue.

The scares are cheap, I would even go as far as saying repetitive as they use the same types of tension building over and over until the ending becomes almost predictable. I would have been more scared if someone pooped in the pool. That said, I do believe that Blumhouse is one of the most successful horror production companies out there, and for the most part their films are hits for me.

Night Swim is sadly a miss, but hopefully, this means they’ll do better on the sequel, Day Swim.

See It or Skip It?

Skip It.