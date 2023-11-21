Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Ridley Scott Written By: David Scarpa Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim Genre: Action, Adventure, Biography Rated RAll media courtesy of Apple Studios

It’s hard to know the truth about history when it’s not completely documented. That’s the case with a lot of Napoleon Bonaparte’s life, who rose to power during the French Revolution.

I first knew him as friend of Bill & Ted while on their excellent adventure screaming down a waterslide and cursing out bowling pins. Later, I learned about the love of his life Josephine, so brilliantly echoed in Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal.

Now, we are given a new iteration of the historic figure played by Joaquin Phoenix, told in a gritty, violent, and at times unbelievable story by Ridley Scott that is both a historical depiction and a completely diversion from what we know the ruler to be.

The good in Napoleon is found mainly in the extensive, brutal, and brilliantly captured battle scenes. The films opening scene depicts the beheading of Marie Antoinette, as she confidently strides to her death, without shame. Napoleon is easily coaxed into taking on more prominent leadership roles in the military, which eventually lead him to seizing power. All of these story points worked for me and I was able to detach from the glaringly obvious problems in casting.

As much as I love Joaquin Phoenix, It is jarring to have almost every french character not have a french accent. It’s one thing to speak English as opposed to french, that’s a choice that’s been made in many successful brilliant films, but Phoenix is doing absolutely nothing with his voice or accent to even allude to him being french. This is the same for all of the characters, a choice that can only be made from Ridley Scott himself, which was incorrect.

Now for Napoleon’s relationship with Josephine. The chemistry between Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby is non-existent. The majority of the film is spent seeing them almost hate each other, yes due to the political pressure or just outright loneliness feel they are trapped together. I couldn’t see passion I had hoped to see and that was disappointing.

I don’t necessarily have an issue with the historical inaccuracy that many have jumped on with this film, in fact the set design, costumes and makeup are all top-notch, Ridley has some of the greatest production crew working with him because of his gravitas and work. But there are too many lazy choices, or lack of effort in trying to transport the audience through the performances that make me feel this is worth recommending. In the end Napoleon is a mess.

See It or Skip It? Skip It