Where to Watch: Disney + Directed By: Kate Herron, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Genre: Sci-Fi, Superhero Rated TV-14 All media courtesy of Disney +

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — MCU Fans have been waiting for the newest season of Loki since the first season concluded in 2021. Is the new season another sci-fi adventure, or just another variant of itself?

See It or Skip It was offered the first 4 episodes to review (no spoilers), meaning there are lingering questions and cliffhangers that have yet to be resolved. Whether they can stick the landing on what this season promises, I can say this will be a solid addition to the MCU Disney+ universe and another incredible performance by Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino.

New additions to the ensemble include the endearing Ke Huy Quan, who plays a pivotal character in his own way, making it feel like the character was written specifically for him. I love his interactions with the rest of the cast and hope to see more this season.

The overarching multiverse story is prevalent in season 2, but they are still able to keep the story personal between Loki and Silvie. There are some really fun magical moments from the god of mischief, albeit a little smaller in scale than the first season.

I worry about how much staying power Loki has as a character now that he’s mostly resolved his arc of being a villain. He’s not done yet, and I’m still invested in where he goes in the future, but I can’t ignore that my excitement of seeing Loki back on screen may come more from the nostalgia he brings of the Infinity War Saga rather than anticipation to where his specific character arc progresses.

The first episodes are available now on Disney+, go and check it out for yourself and tell me what you think!

See It or Skip It? See It!

