Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Martin Scorsese Written By: Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, David Grann Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone Genre: Crime, Drama, History Rated R All media courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Salt Lake City, UT (ABC4)– Martin Scorsese is one of the most prolific and dedicated directors of our time. His films strike at the heart of truth and the human condition, and his newest film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, is a stark and harrowing reminder of our ‘American’ history.

Based on the novel by David Grann, the film tells the story of a series of murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s. This land that the Osage Nation was driven into, was a hotspot for oil. The Osage became incredibly wealthy during this time, but within every blended Osage family lies a sleeping wolf… and one ready to pounce at any opportunity to take their riches for themselves. The story, told through the perspective of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his marriage to Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) depicts the levels of depravity and criminality of him and his charming Uncle, a ‘friend’ of the Osage, William Hale (Robert DeNiro). How white settlers of America treated Native Americans, and what they were willing to do to take everything of value to them.

This story proves everything Scorcese has been in the press for correct. Stories… have weight. The film has weight. Storytellers big studios hire to make money instead of making art are prevalent and systemic. Both are possible, and with the ‘Barbenheimer’ push we can start to reprogram audiences who only go out for the ‘spectacle’ to come for the substance and mystery of what cinema can offer.

Coming in at an over 3-hour runtime, I feel much like I did with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer’, where the 3rd act takes the shape of an entirely different movie. The pacing throughout is slow, deliberate, and haunting. The score by Robbie Robertson uses Native American percussion mixed with an electric guitar accompanying it to great effect. The performances are noteworthy, with Lily Gladstone delivering an incredible, devastating performance.

The message will follow you long after you’ve left the theater. With how the world is currently, there are so many tragedies happening, small countries being invaded, and refugees without a place to flee to. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ begs its audience to ask the question “How long can we be complacent?”

See it or Skip it? SEE IT