SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — With us coming up to the halfway point in 2023 and the Summer Box Office season, film and tv critic Patrick Beatty Reviews is here to tell us what his top 5 are so far, as well as a new comedy that may be the best of the year!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Adele Lim Written By: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp Starring: Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, David Denman Genre: Comedy Rated R All media courtesy of Lionsgate

Joy Ride comes from the folks behind Crazy Rich Asians and is about two friends Audrey and Lolo who found each other at a really young age. Audrey was adopted from China at a very young age and has always aspired to show anyone who doesn’t believe in her exactly what she’s capable of with Lola always being there to protect her. When a new career opportunity opens, Audrey, Lolo, and their friends Deadeye and Cat must return to China to meet a new potential boss. Still, when asked about her family, she decides to go on an adventure to find her birth parents, but that’s easier said than done.

I enjoyed this comedy and feel that anyone going in will be pleasantly surprised. Comedies deserve to have the time and care put towards the characters and story as Joy Ride does. Not only is it hilarious, but the emotional moments not only worked but felt earned. The performances by all 4 leads were amazing and iconic in their own ways. This feels very much like a Bridesmaid turned The Hangover film for anyone who loves either, you’ll love this too.

See It or Skip It: See It

Patrick’s Top 5 Picks for 2023 ( So Far)

5. John Wick Chapter 4

4. Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret

3. Joy Ride

2. Past Lives

1. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse