It’s another week of new films coming out and whether you need a good laugh or scare, film critic Patrick Beatty is here to tell you what’s worth your time and money.

NOTE: This piece was written/aired during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Emma Seligman Written By: Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz Genre: Comedy Rated R All media courtesy of Orion Pictures

It’s raunchy, hilarious, and when it needs to be even a little heartfelt. Two longtime best friends devise a plan to get the girls of their dreams by starting a fight club, naturally. Not only are the jokes potent and in rapid succession, but the acting in ‘Bottoms’ is top-tier.

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Max Directed By: Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough Genre: Documentary Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of MAX

We all can collectively agree that telemarketers are garbage, right? Well, this new MAX docuseries gives us a look into one of the worst, from their practices of scamming in the name or Police and Firemen to the content of characters being hired into a field meant to scam innocent people. You’ll love the people trying to stop it all, but how far up the ladder are the scams coming from?

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Laura Moss Written By: Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien Starring: Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, Breeda Wool Genre: Horror, Thriller Rated PG All media courtesy of Shudder

A new horror film that centers around death and life. I don’t want to give away too much other than you certainly need to see this if you are a fan of horror.

See It or Skip It? See It