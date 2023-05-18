Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Matt Johnson Written By: Matt Johnson, Jacquie McNish, Matthew Miller Starring: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama Rated R All media courtesy of IFC Films

Who remembers the good ol’ days of physical buttons on your phone? How about the endless fixation and stress that came from “minutes”? If you’re visualizing the Blackberry you and 45% of the cell phone market are too (not now, obviously). What happened to this titan of cell phone companies that had almost half of the need to 0 as of today? Glenn Howerton stars as a shrill businessman that takes a struggling but innovative idea and makes it a hit. I’ve loved Howerton from ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philidelphia’, but his performance here is on another level.

I loved the dark humor within this story that is always played seriously but also lands every time. The camerawork is handheld, shot from almost a hidden vantage point like your sneaking into the conversations. There are some great points made in the film about consumerism, about sacrificing quality for pennies on the dollar differences. It’s about ignoring pride in thinking innovation can’t take away your thunder. Really this is a great film and I hope everyone gets a chance to check it out.

See It or Skip It: See It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Charlie Day Written By: Charlie Day Starring: Adrien Brody, Charlie Day, Kate Beckinsale Genre: Comedy Rated R All media courtesy of Roadside Attractions

Charlie Day stars as Latte Pronto, a man who was dumped on the streets of LA from a mental institution. He has only mentally progressed to the level of a 5th grader- and now is just wandering the streets, not talking, and being put in charlie chaplin-esque scenarios of physical comedy. When a down-on-his-luck publicist notices Latte he decides to take him under his wing and make him a star.

This is a funny movie when it comes to physical comedy and situational humor, but the commentary on Tinseltown, as well as the jokes written around the ideas, feel too familiar to ones we’ve seen before. Not much is added to the conversation- but it isn’t solely about that. There are messages of kindness, of helping one another, and of taking risks when you’re not sure if they’ll pay off. there’s an enormous amount of star power here and you’ll love seeing the many cameos throughout the film. I would say wait for it on streaming, but if you want a good throwback comedy this may be for you.

See It or Skip It: Wait for it

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ Directed By: Davis Guggenheim Starring: Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, Andrew Barber Genre: Documentary, Biography Rated R All media courtesy of Apple Original Films

Back To The Future has been a staple in cinema history and a required watch for decades. Michael J. Fox brought something to the role of Marty McFly that resonated with audiences and has stood the test of time and in reincarnations such as Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker. I knew him as Marty for most of my life growing up, never realizing this incredible actor was struggling with the unreal diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. This documentary tells his story and what he’s had to overcome and live with, all while being now one of the most optimistic celebrities in Hollywood.

Having a family member who faces a similar situation to Michael J. Fox, I am especially drawn to this documentary confronting his incurable disease with unlimited optimism. Owning his own narrative and telling his own story, but also seeing the true painful side of Parkinson’s disease. I love seeing Michael J. Fox and his family, how he’s gone through so many personal doubts and struggles but still gets back up. Raising billions for Parkinson’s” research and being an advocate for those that may not have a voice. This is a powerful, moving documentary that is a must-watch!

See It or Skip It: See it