Will the new 'Ahsoka' Star Wars series successfully bridge the gap from animated to live-action? Or will the learning curve be too much for general audiences? Patrick Beatty is here to talk about the new series, Gran Turismo, and an exclusive interview with The Hill star Colin Ford!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Disney + Directed By: Dave Filoni Written By: Dave Filoni Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Wes Chatham Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rated TV-14 All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

The new Ahsoka series delivers the first two episodes this week, and if you are a fan of any of the animated shows such as Rebels or Clone Wars, then this is right up your alley. For casual audiences or Star Wars fans who haven’t ventured into more than The Mandalorian and the theatrical episodes may feel a little left when it comes to character moments and backstories, and I wished there was a better way to integrate everyone. Maybe if they had a recap before the first episode showing Rebels and where the characters came from it would be a better explainer. The lightsaber duels are here, and Rosario Dawson commands every scene she’s in. Excited for the rest of the series!

See It or Skip It? See It.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Neill Blomkamp Written By: Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, Alex Tse Starring: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Based on an incredible true story about a gamer turned pro racer, director Neill Blomkamp delivers an underdog story that while sometimes leans into the convenient tropes of the genre, is also a very good choice for your theater-going experience. I loved the characters, the VFX and racing scenes all worked well here. All wrapped up with great performances specifically from David Harbour. If you loved Ford V Ferrari you will have a great time here as well.

See It or Skip It? See It

The Hill Interview w/ Colin Ford

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Jeff Celentano Written By: Angelo Pizzo, Scott Marshall Smith, Aric Hornig Starring: Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn. Colin Ford Genre: Action, Biography, Sport Rated PG All media courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment

See It or Skip It? Wait For It

