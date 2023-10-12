SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Whether you are a fan of his books or the countless retellings on the big and small screen, Stephen King will always be synonymous with horror. There have been multiple adaptations of his work, in this case, his novel Pet Sematary revolving around a family whose pet dies and comes back to life in supernatural and evil ways.

In the newest film, Pet Sematary Bloodlines a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow.

The first film made in 1989 was met with lukewarm responses from critics and audiences alike. This is a trend with many of King’s adaptations that don’t seem to hit like they do in the novelizations.

In 2019, the newest imagining of Pet Sematary was released in theaters, and now is the continuation of that story with Pet Sematary Bloodlines now available on Paramount +

ABC4 Film and TV Critic Patrick Beatty had the chance to speak to the director Lindsey Anderson Beer about her directorial debut and the challenges with adapting this story and working with the animals.

Pet Sematary Bloodlines is available to stream now on Peacock +