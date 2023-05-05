The Guardians of the Galaxy are singing their swan song in Volume 3, but will Peter Quill and Co. have you saying “I Am Groot”, or should you give it the boot? Here to tell us his thoughts is Film Critic Patrick Beatty

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: James Gunn Written By: James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has not been hitting home runs like they used to. With the influx of content and dip in quality control- it’s not difficult to see that fatigue is real and if there isn’t a good story can affect enthusiasm for the genre itself. The First Guardians of the Galaxy was so popular because of how different it was from any Superhero film we’d seen before. With Vol. 3 director James Gunn delivers a satisfying conclusion to his story while reminding fans why writing and time are key to making a great film.

The story is centered around Rocket- as the Guardians are spending the entire film trying to save his life as he is remembering in flashbacks how he came to be. Peter Quill is still hoping there’ll be a chance to win back Gamora, who’s a Gamora from a different universe and thus does not know him. I feel their relationship in this is the best we’re going to hope for, and I still felt true to who each of them is. Groot, Drax, Mantis, and Nebula have great comedic moments and arcs. I wish the pacing were adjusted slightly as well as the runtime being cut down. But overall, a solid end to the Guardians we know, and hope for the future of the superhero films.

See It or Skip It: See it

Where to Watch: Disney + Directed By: George Lucas Written By: George Lucas Starring: Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

Sure, there’s May the 4th, but only a 5th Deals in absolutes. I love Revenge of the Sith for its flaws, its strengths, the lightsaber duels, and the full-circle arch of Anakin Skywalker. This is George Lucas giving it all he’s got and the epic scale is a sight to behold. To put it simply, this is where the fun begins.

Happy Revenge of the Fifth everyone!

See It or Skip It: See it

Also, if you have not seen anything yet regarding the Writers Guild of America going on strike for fair wages in Hollywood, you need to know why that’s important and where you can donate to support writers during the WGA strike by visiting https://entertainmentcommunity.org/ .

This is a bug issue in Hollywood and will spread through the tech industry etc. Please support any way you can!