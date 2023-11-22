SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Holdovers, a wholesome holiday comedy released in theaters earlier this month, has turned into a cult classic almost overnight with rave reviews from audiences.

Up-and-coming actor Dominic Sessa, who stars as a witty troublemaker at a New Jersey prep school, chatted with Critics Choice Member and ABC4 critic Patrick Beatty on his experience during the audition process and his first official introduction into the film scene.

According to Sessa, a drama student from one of the filming locations, he had no expectations after being handed the sides for the part of Angus Tully. His first auditions, however, were authentic enough to catch the attention of the casting team.

“I didn’t know how big the role was or what the movie was about at all,” he said. “I went in, just read the lines, and tried to be myself as much as possible… That initiated like a two-month process of auditioning…and getting the role, finally.”

Despite being an obvious favorite for the role, Sessa was unaware of the effect he’d had since it was his first-ever audition for a film. Even for callbacks, he says he remained oblivious until a virtual meeting with both his director and co-star.

“I didn’t even know what [that] process was like… So, me coming back, meant nothing to me… I think, finally when I was on a Zoom call with Paul [Giamatti] and Alexander [Payne], just reading through the whole script, there was a moment there where I felt ‘this might be getting serious, maybe.'”

Auditioning and starring alongside veteran actor Paul Giamatti, the newcomer recalls getting nothing but support, saying, “The one thing he told me before I signed off that first meeting with him was to continue being myself… I found so much in that meeting that, I think, ultimately did score me the role.”

The Holdovers, which has been deemed a “cherished holiday classic” by some critics, was released on Nov. 10, 2023, and can now be watched in theaters across the country.