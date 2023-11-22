SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Holdovers, a laugh-out-loud and feel-good holiday film, was released in theaters earlier this month, and we had the chance to sit down with the stars.

Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders In The Building, Dolemite Is My Name) who stars as Mary Lamb, a head cook of a New England prep school dealing with the sudden loss of her son, spoke with Critics Choice Member and ABC4 critic Patrick Beatty

Asking about Alexander Payne’s script and what stood out that made Da’Vine want to work on this project, she said:

“I feel like most of my career I’ve been in the pursuit of finding fully realized characters. As a woman and a woman of color, they don’t come as often or I find that I’m negotiating with the creatives to try to bring out a multidimensional character so I was overjoyed when I read the script to see oh wow, they’re really putting into place something quite lovely and complex, and that they are allowing this woman to take up space and be in her feelings and say what she says and not limit herself or silence herself and these two gentlemen can take up space for her and support her. It was amazing.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The character of Mary Lamb is often serving food or cooking it at the beginning of the film, and Da’Vine is thrilled that she had the opportunity to cook the meals in the film.

“YES! I’m so happy you noticed that! I love to cook, and when we had our first director’s meeting, he [Alexander Payne] was like “ok this feels great I think we should do this” I said well, I just have one request. I want to cook. It’s important for me to cook. Tell me what it is you want to make. He said ‘well I think we want to make a roast chicken’ I said GREAT, I need the mary poa, gimme all the stuff, the garlic, the vegetables… I’m cooking a soup in one scene, I’m cooking oatmeal in another where I’m churning it, working out my arms. I had to. If there’s any opportunity I can to cook something as a character I’m all for it. It was so cool to have that.”

The Holdovers is in theaters now. Watch the entire interview with Da’Vine above and be sure to check out all the other interviews on See It or Skip It this year.