SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It’s a “turtletastic” weekend at the theaters, but will the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated film take a chunk of change from Barbie, or will it wipeout? Here to talk about the weekend releases is Patrick Beatty

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears

Written By: 

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe

Starring:

Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri

Genre:

Animation, Action, Adventure

Rated PG
All media courtesy of Nickelodeon Animation Studios

See It or Skip It? See It!”

Twisted Metal

Where to Watch: Peacock

Directed By: 

Bill Benz, Maggie Carey, Kitao Sakurai, Jude Weng

Written By: 

Ify Nwadiwe

Starring:

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated TV-MA
All media courtesy of Peacock

See It or Skip It? See It

Shortcomings

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Randall Park

Written By: 

Adrian Tomine

Starring:

Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki

Genre:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rated R
All media courtesy of Roadside Attractions

See It or Skip It? Skip It