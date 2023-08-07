SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It’s a “turtletastic” weekend at the theaters, but will the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated film take a chunk of change from Barbie, or will it wipeout? Here to talk about the weekend releases is Patrick Beatty
NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears
Written By:
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe
Starring:
Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri
Genre:
Animation, Action, Adventure
Rated PG
All media courtesy of Nickelodeon Animation Studios
See It or Skip It? See It!”
Twisted Metal
Where to Watch: Peacock
Directed By:
Bill Benz, Maggie Carey, Kitao Sakurai, Jude Weng
Written By:
Ify Nwadiwe
Starring:
Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett
Genre:
Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated TV-MA
All media courtesy of Peacock
See It or Skip It? See It
Shortcomings
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Randall Park
Written By:
Adrian Tomine
Starring:
Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki
Genre:
Comedy, Drama, Romance