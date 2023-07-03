SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Indiana Jones is back in theaters, but does the new film belong in a museum? or would it be better not to dig up the past? Hear to talk about the new releases of the week is film critic Patrick Beatty

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: James Mangold Written By: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas Genre: Action, Adventure Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

The iconic Indiana Jones is back for one last adventure, but rather than feeling like a return to the original three’s whimsical adventurous tone- it takes The Rise of Skywalker approach to rely on fan service, de-aging technology, action scenes with story sprinkled throughout, but none of this giving a satisfying conclusion.

Was this better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull? In some ways, yes. Director James Mangold has a director I’ve really come to admire with his work on Logan as well as Ford V. Ferrari, so I thought for an older Indiana Jones he would be a fantastic choice. The action scenes feel very generic, and almost boring given the amount of action scenes we have in this. There is a MacGuffin after MacGuffin that slows done the story more than anything- and I sadly have to report that the second half of this is almost unwatchable.

The concluding 15-20 minutes do end up having some satisfying moments, but for the runtime and budget attached to such a beloved character, there must be more.

See It or Skip It? See It/Skip It

Directed By: Jared Hess, Tony Vainuku Starring: Michael M. Horton, John Ferraro, Julie Resh Genre: Documentary Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Netflix

A look into one of the first reality competition shows ever created. American Gladiators was a sensation that led to success, failure, drugs, and controversy to its participants. Learn about the show’s inception, it;s handling of talent, and the lessons perhaps future competition shows took away from this iconic program.

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: MAX Created By: Reza Fahim, Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Starring: The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son Genre: Drama Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of A24

This may be the worst show ever put to HBO. Smut, garbage, and lacking a creative soul. The Idol is everything you don’t want in a show, and Sam Levinson should personally apologize for making it.

Set aside how unintentionally hilarious all of the scenes with The Weekend are, the message this (hopefully) limited series sends is despicable as much as it is convoluted. Often it plays out like a high schooler attempting to write an HBO raunchy drama. The dialogue is ridiculous, and genuinely this may be my least favorite thing of the year.

See It or Skip It? Skip It