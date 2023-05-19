It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile, but, does fast x hit the nos this weekend, or has it run out of gas? Here to tell us if we should race to the theaters is “family” Patrick Beatty.

Fast X

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Louis Leterrier Written By: Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, Gary Scott Thompson Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Universal Studios

Can there be any more stakes in the 10th installment of a franchise known for characters returning from the dead? When every law of physics is challenged by mind-bending stunts, repetitive dialogue and cliches, and no direction as to where to steer this billion-dollar franchise? Maybe this is the true “end of the road” but it’s only the beginning for Dom Toretto’s suffering as a ghost from the past returns to torture him and his family. this ghost in the form of Jason Momoa, works hard to earn your dollar in the best performance from the series since Furious 7. This is the true villain of the Fast and Furious saga, and it’s so frustrating he came into the world through this film.

The story is lackluster. The stunts while still fun to see and entertaining are repetitive. The gang for the most part is split apart from Dom, which is a great way to set up the cliffhanger ending in Fast X, but make no mistake, this is an incomplete film. I wish we had a more conclusive starting point as to how they plan on ending the franchise, but instead, we have Jason Momoa carrying the weight of the franchise on his shoulders until we see in the post-credits scenes what is to come for the (final?) next installment

Overall, was I entertained? Sure, as much as the previous ones since Furious 7. Fast X is a very mixed bag because, on one hand, I left the theater really unsatisfied overall- but still drunk on the poison that will eventually lead me back to the theater for the next one. Weirdly enough, this is still a recommendation just for Momoa’s performance.

See It or Skip It: See it

White Men Can’t Jump

Where to Watch: Hulu Directed By: Calmatic Written By: Kenya Barris, Doug Hall, Ron Shelton Starring: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Lance Reddick Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport Rated R All media courtesy of 20th Century Studios

I remember first seeing the original White Men Can’t Jump at home and thinking “what on earth have I gotten myself into?”. This was one of those films you find that blows you away with the character’s chemistry, and the audacity of it all, and feels like a time capsule of the era it was made in. With Hulu’s reimagining, I found none of that. Just a hollow cheap cash grab that feels unnecessary and uninspired.

The tough sell with this comes from the writing. the story just isn’t compelling or isn’t MORE compelling than the original. There’s barely an homage to the first film, and our leads are just not as dynamic on-screen together. The stakes feel too light, and the jokes often don’t land. Overall, this is not only a skip it, but forget it ever happened.

See It or Skip It: Skip It

Mrs. Davis

Where to Watch: Peacock Created By: Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof Starring: Jake McDorman, Betty Gilpin, Andy McQueen Genre: Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

I just recently started watching this, and with the final episode airing this upcoming week, it’s the perfect time for you to binge-watch and be part of the online discussions- which this is made for. To put the plot in simplest terms, a Nun who rejects AI is sent on a quest for the Holy Grail, in exchange for the AI system that runs the world to destroy itself. It’s a fascinating premise that is told in such a fun, bizarre, and comedic way that if they stick the landing with the last episode- could be one of the best streaming shows this year.

All of the performances are great, and the writing is great. Support your writers and the WGA because of shows like this that PROVE the need to have good writing take precedence, and for those writes to be treated and compensated fairly. Check this out on Peacock, but be warned it’s a little bloody.

See It or Skip It: See It