SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — DC Studios has a new Superhero film in theaters, but will a fowl-mouthed group of Strays take away the Blue Beetles thunder? Patrick Beatty Is Here to tell us what is out in theaters and some extra reviews online!
NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.
Blue Beetle
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Angel Manuel Soto
Written By:
Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer
Starring:
Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Becky G
Genre:
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
See It or Skip It? See It
Strays
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Josh Greenbaum
Written By:
Dan Perrault
Starring:
Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher
Genre:
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
Rated R
All media courtesy of Universal Pictures
See It or Skip It? See It
Oldboy (Re-Release)
Where to Watch: Re-Release in Theaters
Directed By:
Park Chan-wook
Written By:
Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, Park Chan-wook
Starring:
Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong
Genre:
Action, Drama, Mystery
Rated R
All media courtesy of Neon
See It or Skip It? See It
Telemarketer$
Where to Watch: Max
Directed By:
Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough
Genre:
Documentary