SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — DC Studios has a new Superhero film in theaters, but will a fowl-mouthed group of Strays take away the Blue Beetles thunder? Patrick Beatty Is Here to tell us what is out in theaters and some extra reviews online!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Blue Beetle

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Angel Manuel Soto

Written By: 

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer

Starring:

Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Becky G

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

See It or Skip It? See It

Strays

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Josh Greenbaum

Written By: 

Dan Perrault

Starring:

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher 

Genre:

Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Rated R
All media courtesy of Universal Pictures

See It or Skip It? See It

Oldboy (Re-Release)

Where to Watch: Re-Release in Theaters

Directed By: 

Park Chan-wook

Written By: 

Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, Park Chan-wook

Starring:

Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong

Genre:

Action, Drama, Mystery

Rated R
All media courtesy of Neon

See It or Skip It? See It

Telemarketer$

Where to Watch: Max

Directed By: 

Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough

Genre:

Documentary

All media courtesy of MAX

See It or Skip It? See It