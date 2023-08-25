SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — DC Studios has a new Superhero film in theaters, but will a fowl-mouthed group of Strays take away the Blue Beetles thunder? Patrick Beatty Is Here to tell us what is out in theaters and some extra reviews online!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Angel Manuel Soto Written By: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Becky G Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Josh Greenbaum Written By: Dan Perrault Starring: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Rated R All media courtesy of Universal Pictures

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Re-Release in Theaters Directed By: Park Chan-wook Written By: Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, Park Chan-wook Starring: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery Rated R All media courtesy of Neon

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Max Directed By: Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough Genre: Documentary All media courtesy of MAX

See It or Skip It? See It