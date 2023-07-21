Barbenheimer has finally arrived, and the iconic cinematic matchup of the year is underway. Patrick Beatty is here to tell you which you should see, or what to skip.
NOTE: This piece was written/aired during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.
Barbie
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Greta Gerwig
Written By:
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Starring:
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir
Genre:
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
See It or Skip It? See It!
Oppenheimer
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Christopher Nolan
Written By:
Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin
Starring:
Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Josh Peck
Genre:
Biography, Drama, Mystery
Rated R
All media courtesy of Universal Pictures
See It or Skip It? See It!
They Cloned Tyrone
Where to Watch: Netflix
Directed By:
Juel Taylor
Written By:
Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor
Starring:
Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, John Boyega
Genre:
Action, Comedy, Mystery