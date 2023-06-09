The summer movie season is flamin’ hot, but will the 7th Transformers film spark new life into the franchise, or should it be terminated? Here to talk about the weekend watches is our film critic Patrick Beatty.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Steven Caple Jr.

Written By: 

Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters

Starring:

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Dean Scott Vazquez

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Is the 7th time the charm for the Transformers franchise? To me, It actually does surprise me in terms of character and story. But this film still has too small of stakes compared to the previous films. I don’t see this swaying anyone who hasn’t been interested from the start, but for anyone who fell off the wagon with the last few installments, this may be an excellent soft reset for fans to jump back in.

See It or Skip It? Both, for Family and Fans

Flamin’ Hot

Where to Watch: Hulu

Directed By: 

Eva Longoria 

Written By: 

Lewis Colick, Linda Yvette Chávez

Starring:

Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Jesse Garcia

Genre:

Biography, Drama, History

Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

I’ve been interested in this film since I first heard it was being made. A fascinating true story about a Janitor with a dream that saved his career and changed the snack industry forever. Director Eva Longoria directorial debut shines with heartfelt performances, a charming and inspiring story, telenovela drama, and engaging writing. This is a must-see for the family this weekend!

See It or Skip It? See It

Arnold (Series)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed By: 

Lesley Chilcott

Starring:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito

Genre:

Documentary, Biography

Rated TV-MA
All media courtesy of Netflix

A new mini-series on Netflix, Arnold breaks down the life of The Terminator into three parts. His weightlifting, his acting, and his political career. I loved learning about Arnold from a younger age, and his philosophies on life, and what motivated him to be different and succeed. Easily one to binge-watch this weekend and would say you should!

See It or Skip It? See It