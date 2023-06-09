The summer movie season is flamin’ hot, but will the 7th Transformers film spark new life into the franchise, or should it be terminated? Here to talk about the weekend watches is our film critic Patrick Beatty.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Steven Caple Jr. Written By: Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Dean Scott Vazquez Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Is the 7th time the charm for the Transformers franchise? To me, It actually does surprise me in terms of character and story. But this film still has too small of stakes compared to the previous films. I don’t see this swaying anyone who hasn’t been interested from the start, but for anyone who fell off the wagon with the last few installments, this may be an excellent soft reset for fans to jump back in.

See It or Skip It? Both, for Family and Fans

Where to Watch: Hulu Directed By: Eva Longoria Written By: Lewis Colick, Linda Yvette Chávez Starring: Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Jesse Garcia Genre: Biography, Drama, History Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

I’ve been interested in this film since I first heard it was being made. A fascinating true story about a Janitor with a dream that saved his career and changed the snack industry forever. Director Eva Longoria directorial debut shines with heartfelt performances, a charming and inspiring story, telenovela drama, and engaging writing. This is a must-see for the family this weekend!

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Netflix Directed By: Lesley Chilcott Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito Genre: Documentary, Biography Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Netflix

A new mini-series on Netflix, Arnold breaks down the life of The Terminator into three parts. His weightlifting, his acting, and his political career. I loved learning about Arnold from a younger age, and his philosophies on life, and what motivated him to be different and succeed. Easily one to binge-watch this weekend and would say you should!

See It or Skip It? See It