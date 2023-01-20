SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As the entertainment industry continues to produce an overwhelming amount of content, it can be difficult to decide which movies or TV shows to watch and which to skip. While personal taste plays a major role in these decisions, there are a few key factors to consider when determining whether to tune in or turn off.

Film critic Patrick Beatty shares why he thinks you should see or skip some HBO Max Shows:

Where to Watch: HBO MAX

Written By:

Charlie Grandy, Joseph Barbara

Starring:

Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynch, Russell Peters, Wanda Sykes

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Mystery

Rated TV-MA

All media used courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

There are not many things Americans can all agree on unanimously, with our politics or with our entertainment. So it’s almost an accomplishment for ‘Velma’ to be so universally disliked after the first two episodes aired last week. Mindy Kaling stars and is Executive Producer in the reimagined look at the Mystery Gang (minus Scooby-Doo) and how they came to be. Much akin to ‘The Harley Quinn Animated Show’, ‘Velma’ takes a mature approach to the comedy and the storylines, with jokes that are overly forced and make no sense to the established property they are being used with. There’s a term used when we talk about shows that are so bad you tune in just to watch the train cart derail, “Hate-Watching”. I believe since ‘Velma’ is already greenlighted for a season 2, the viewers of this show will continue to be fans of the original that look on in horror as their childhood characters are deconstructed, and mashed into roles that make no sense for a Scooby-Doo show. Also, WHERE IS SCOOB?! The best way to describe ‘Vemla’ in a word is… Zoinks.

See it or Skip It: SKIP IT

Where to Watch: HBO MAX

Written By:

Craig Mazin

Starring:

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Rated TV-MA

All media used courtesy of Playstation Productions, HBO Max

Video game adaptations to film and television have been touch and go, to say the least. We have had examples of good adaptations like ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and Jumanji’, but sadly there’s only a handful or so of good examples that stand above a pile of trash. Never has any take on a video game risen to an awards contender and a show to be taken seriously as a drama until ‘The Last of Us’. In 2003 a deadly outbreak coming from Mushrooms turned the world’s population into zombie-like creatures. Pedro Pascal stars as a man who lost everything but is tasked with taking a young girl (Bella Ramsey) through dangerous open terrain crawling with these creatures. ‘Chernobyl’ writer Craig Mazin was a perfect choice to helm this series. His writing has not only paid tribute to the well-praised video game but has taken the genre into a new level much like Christopher Nolan did with his Dark Knight trilogy. It’s on Sundays on HBO Max

See it or Skip It: See it!

Social Information:

Patrickbeattyreviews.com

Twitter: @patbreviews

FB/Instagram/TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews