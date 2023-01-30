PARK CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – With so many options available on various streaming services and channels it can be hard to decide what to watch or turn off. Film critic Patrick Beatty shares why he thinks you should see or skip some movies and shows.

Sundance 2023

It’s the first in-person Sundance Film Festival to happen since January 2020, and the energy and magic of Park City have never felt better. The beauty of The Sundance Film Festival and the films, shorts, and workshops available to the public are special for a number of reasons.

Being the start of the year, these films are for the most part a complete mystery to the press and audiences. You could very well be watching the Best Picture winner and not even know it, Much like in 2021 when “CODA” swept the Oscars after debuting at Sundance. With that being said, here are my 5 films that I loved this Sundance!

5. 20 Days in Mariupol

On the brink of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a team of Ukrainian journalists documents the first 20 days in Mariupol. A historical documentary showing the true, ugly, and horrifying face of war. Bombs drop, people flee and perish, as the city’s put through torture. Filmmaker and journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his crew have only one mission, to get the truth out to the world, as they fight to find electricity and water. This film offers a window that not many would willingly want to look into. It’s painful to watch, It’s supposed to be. I’ve never had a reaction to a piece of film like this, and there’s no point in trying to review it. Just be cautious watching with children around and also be cautioned; the content is graphic.

4. Sometimes I think About Dying

Director Rachel Lambert and producer and star Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) introducing us to a story about social awkwardness and relationships.

Daisy Ridley is an acting force to be reckoned with. Transitioning from her Star Wars confident and strong character, Fran is the exact opposite. Being in a mundane office for her is exciting as her microwaved dinners with cottage cheese. Often, she fantasizes about how she’ll die. When a new office mate takes a liking to her, she’s forced to confront her anxieties to have a real human connection. This sounds like a completely depressing film, but I promise it isn’t. The humor comes from the office co-workers and the situations and

characters that you could copy-paste in your own life and work. Every character feels completely real, and the story is is grounded. Definitely, one to look out for this year.

3. Radical

What is the destiny of sixth-grade students at Jose Urbina Lopez Elementary in Matamoros? They are among the worst performing students in Mexico, the world they know is one of violence and hardship, and their classrooms are dominated by an atmosphere of overbearing discipline, not a possibility. New teacher Sergio Juarez decides to try something different, but there’s just one problem: Sergio has no idea what he’s doing. Based on the powerful true story of a teacher choosing to delve into learning with his students in unorthodox and beautiful ways. I loved the acting, the story, and everything about Radical works. If you want to see an international film this Sundance then this is the one for you.

2. Still: A Michael J. Fox Film

Having a father who faces a similar situation to Michael J. Fox, I am especially drawn to this documentary confronting his incurable disease with unlimited optimism. Owning his own narrative and telling his own story, but also seeing the true painful side of Parkinsons’ disease. I love seeing Michael J. Fox and his family, how he’s gone through so many personal doubts and struggles but still gets back up. Raising billions for Parkinson’s” research and being an advocate for those that may not have a voice. This is a powerful, moving documentary that is a must-watch!

1. Flora and Son

John Carney is a festival darling. His breakout film “Once”, won over the festival and became a broadway musical. Sing Street is one of my favorite films, so having him return with Joseph Gordon-Levitt leading another musically dazzling and uplifting film to bring the audiences of Sundance some joy. Flora is a single mom to a son that won’t stop getting into trouble. Wanting to find something to help her son be distracted, she finds a thrown-out guitar to freshen up and give to him. When that doesn’t work. She decided to learn herself, taking lessons online with a soulful teacher played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. From there, the two start to develop feelings for each other while learning about music and songwriting in its purest form. I love the real characters and humor in Flora and Son and believe when it’s on this July it will be an absolute crowd-pleaser.

And now, on to the shows for the week that you should see or skip!

Shrinking

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Created By:

Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel

Starring:

Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams

Genre:

Comedy

Rated TV-MA

If you’re looking for something uplifting, the creators of Ted Lasso are here to fill the void! Jason Segal plays a therapist who’s had a year of depression. His wife passed away, and he was left with a daughter who he wasn’t there for while both of them tried to continue life. When he decides to start telling his clients exactly what he thinks and taking unorthodox approaches to his sessions, he begins to come out of his darkness and began to repair his own life.

The first two episodes are available on Apple TV+ now, and I’m ready to declare this as the feel-good new show of the year. Jason Segal is a criminally underrated actor and he is used much like Jason Sudakis is with Ted Lasso. The show also explores mental health in various forms. Therapists need their own therapists sometimes, and in this case, the great Harrison Ford is helping both the father and daughter to mend the hurt and pain of losing their matriarch.

The humor is non-stop, but real heartfelt moments are weaved throughout grounding the jokes and the characters. This is the one to watch this year while waiting for Ted Lasso Season 3.

See it or Skip It: SEE IT

You People

Where to Watch: Netflix

Written By:

Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris

Starring:

Jonah Hill, Laura London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay

Genre:

Comedy, Romance

Rated R

Jonah Hill stars and has co-written Netflix’s version of ‘Meet The Parents’. In ‘You People’ follows a new couple and their families as they examine modern love, power dynamics, and societal expectations of romance. Jonah Hill’s character is wanting the approval of his possible father-in-law, played by Eddie Murphy. The script co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris is often witty and the humor while maybe inconsistent still hits very well in some points. I would say this is more of a toss-up of whether you’d enjoy it or not, but I wouldn’t want you to skip out on some laughs, especially in times like these where we need it the most.

See it or Skip It: SEE IT

